COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan reported new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,396 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,618 cases and 84 deaths.
Cass County reported 3,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths
Berrien County has reported 9,360 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 575,489 COVID-19 cases and 15,158 related deaths.
