PHOTO GALLERY: Crosstown rivals square off at Brandywine

NILES — The matchup everyone was waiting for turned out to be a nailbiter at Brandywine High School Friday night.

Niles (1-0, 1-0 BCS) held on to defeat the host Bobcats 53-47 in the BCS Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It was also the season-opener for the Vikings.

Niles dominated the first three quarters, leading 41-26 heading into the final eight minutes. Brandywine (1-1, 0-1 BCS) outscored the Vikings 21-12 to make a game of it.

The Vikings’ Amara Palmer scored a game-high 23 point. Brandywine was led by freshman point guard Ellie Knapp, who finished with 16 points.