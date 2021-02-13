LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Upton should wear censures as badges of honor

Congressman Upton should wear his censures by the Republican party as badges of honor and courage.

Although I have been a registered Republican for my entire adult life, I mourn for the party. The Republican party will flounder until it treasures truth, compels competency, demands decency and restores its integrity.

Republicans must not follow leaders who lie as easily and consistently as water flows downstream. While it is reprehensible to lie to the public, it is even worse to believe lies and lie to yourself.

Robert J. DuComb Jr.

Cassopolis