‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Friday in Cass County Court, a “65-year-old meth grandpa” was placed on probation on a drug charge.

Kim Elliot Chapman, 65, of Osceola, Indiana, pleaded guilty to attempted use of methamphetamines and was sentenced to one-year probation, credit for 11 days already served, six months license suspension and $1,475 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 19, 2020, when police made a traffic stop in Ontwa Township.

“At your age, using meth and having it in your vehicle with your grandson, you should be 100 percent totally disappointed in yourself,” Judge Mark Herman said. “You have already served 11 days, and you can take this to the bank: if you violate your probation, you will serve a year in jail.”