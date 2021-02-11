February 12, 2021

Dowagiac coach Danum Hunt saw his team hold off a late rally to defeat Vicksburg 62-57 in its season opener Wednesday. (Leader file photo)

Weller scores career-high 33 points in Chieftains’ victory

By Scott Novak

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Junior Henry Weller scored a career-high 33 points as Dowagiac opened its 2020-21 boys basketball season with a 62-57 victory over visiting Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg Wednesday night.

The Chieftains (1-0, 1-0 Wolverine) held the lead for much of the first half, leading 16-12 after one quarter and 37-29 at halftime.

Vicksburg came out of the locker room at the intermission and rallied to take a lead early in the third quarter. Dowagiac was able to regroup and eventually overtook the Bulldogs for good, leading 50-45 heading into the final quarter.

“It was good to finally play again,” said Dowagiac Coach Danum Hunt. “The guys were excited and ready to go. We’re small in size but competitive. Henry performed really well. We’ve talked about him taking the lead and setting the tone. He did just that. I’m expecting his brother, as well as the Smith twins, to follow suit. Will Goodrich had a good shooting performance. Hopefully, he can be consistent. That would be really good for us.”

Besides Weller, Goodrich finished with nine points, all on 3-pointers. Cole Weller added eight points.

Parker Wilson led Vicksburg with 17 points. Jake Conklin finished with 13.

Hunt said his team has plenty to work on now that it can have contact practices.

“We have to be better on the defensive end with boxing out and rebounding,” he said. “If we can do that, we’ll have a pretty good season.”

Dowagiac hosted Berrien Springs Thursday night.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed