February 12, 2021

M. Hubert Vite, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Feb. 12, 1935 — Feb. 10, 2021

Merritt Hubert Vite, 85, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1935, to the late Merritt and Zora (Eisele) Vite in Buchanan.

He graduated from Buchanan High School, class of 1952. On June 26, 1953, he wed the love of his life, Juliana P. Jaroch, at a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Niles. Hubert went on to have many successful careers. He worked for many years at Clark Equipment during the day, after grabbing a quick meal he was off to sell Kirby vacuums and worked in his real estate adventures. For many years, he was owner of Tastee Twirl in Cassopolis, and after moving out to Las Vegas, Nevada, Hubert became the #1 Lincoln Salesperson in the state , until his retirement.

Hubert loved to work, he was extremely goal driven and felt great satisfaction in seeing the fruits of his labor. He had very little time for hobbies, given that work was kind of his hobby, however, he could sit and listen to his wife play the violin for hours. She certainly was the apple of his eye and nothing made him happier than seeing her smile. He was extremely proud of his family, and if you spent much time with him, you would hear him boasting of their accomplishments.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 62 years, Juliana Vite, his grandson, Caleb Dudas, and his sister, Dorothy Vite.

Hubert is survived by his beloved three children; Deborah “Deb” (Dan) Dudas, of Niles; sons, Michael Vite, of Cassopolis, and David (Elisa) Vite, of South Bend; doting grandfather of Lisa, Erica, Melissa, Megan, Mike, Molly, Amber, David Jr. and Sabina, six great-grandchildren and his brothers, William (Madelyn) and Robert Vite, all of Buchanan.

Services to celebrate Hubert will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Hubert have been asked to consider the First Presbyterian Church, 13 South Fourth Street, Niles, MI 49120.

Condolences, photos, and memories of Merritt can be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director on administrative leave, commissioners appoint interim director

Berrien County

Dowagiac woman killed in Niles Township collision

News

Police seek suspects in separate incidents of indecent exposure, suspicious activity

Cass County

Cass County receives award of excellence for financial reporting

Cass County

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

Dowagiac

Short term rental ordinance the hot topic at Silver Creek Township board meeting

Business

Downtown Niles business services, sells sewing machines, hosts quilting classes

Education

SMC Board of Trustees adjusts tuition, discusses graduation

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed