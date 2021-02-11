February 12, 2021

George H. Bournay, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:19 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Sept. 12, 1938 — Jan. 31, 2021

George H. Bournay, 82, of Dowagiac, passed away Jan. 21, 2021, under hospice care. He was born Sept. 12, 1938, to Jacob and Elizabeth Bournay in Niles.

George grew up in Dowagiac and was a graduate of Dowagiac High School. George worked for many years at Rudy Manufacturing, and after leaving Rudy, he became a fishing bait wholesaler. He also served our country in the Michigan National Guard.

George loved to hunt and fish, with his favorite fishing spot being Dewey Lake. He also enjoyed trapping, long walks, auctions and garage sales.

George is survived by one brother, James Bournay, of LaPorte, Indian; and one sister, Betty Tomczak, of Dowagiac. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Adaline Bournay, Mary Ann Coker, and four brothers, Joe Bournay, Fred Bournay, Bernard Bournay, and Conrad Bournay. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac for the care George received for approximately the last four years, and to George’s nephew Fred Tomczak for his assistance with George’s affairs as legal guardian during the time he spent at Forest Glenn.

Per George’s wishes, cremation has taken place with burial at Riverside Cemetary in Dowagiac at a later date.

