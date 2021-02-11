Eddies top Allegan 56-35 for road win

ALLEGAN – Visiting Edwardsburg outscored Allegan 33-17 in the second half to pull away to a 56-35 Wolverine Conference girls basketball victory Wednesday night.

The Eddies and the Tigers played a competitive first half, but Edwardsburg was able to take a 23-16 advantage to the locker room at the intermission.

It was all Edwardsburg in the second half.

“It’s always great to get a win,” said Edwardsburg Coach Jon Pobuda. “I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was hoping to show up and play well, which we did at times. It was just nice to be back on the court and get an idea of what we need to work on. You could definitely tell both teams haven’t played in a while.”

Katie Schaible led Edwardsburg and all scorers with 21 points, while Avearie Markel added 11 and Macey Laubach eight.

Ann Allen led the Tigers with 12 points. Kaitlyn Fulton finished with 12.

Pobuda said his team has plenty of things to work on as it prepares for its next contest on Monday against Sturgis.

“We made a lot of mistakes that we normally wouldn’t make,” he said. “On the flip side of that, we showed signs of promise. We can be very tough again this year if the girls are willing to buy in and play hard for each other.”