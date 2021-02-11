February 12, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:28 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,356 COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths, up from 209 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County also reported one new COVID-19 death with 4,603 cases and 85 deaths. Wednesday, Van Buren County reported 84 deaths

Cass County reported 3,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths

Berrien County has reported 9,155 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 572,179 COVID-19 cases and 15,052 related deaths.

