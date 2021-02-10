PHOTO GALLERY: Eddies opens season with big win
EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg boys basketball team rolled to an easy 60-34 win over visiting Allegan in its season opener Wednesday night.
The Eddies opened up a 25-10 halftime advantage and never looked back.
Luke Stowasser scored a game-high 16 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 12 points from Jaylynn Luster.
The Eddies are back on the court Monday when they travel to Otsego.
