February 10, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Eddies opens season with big win

By Kelly Sweeney

Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg boys basketball team rolled to an easy 60-34 win over visiting Allegan in its season opener Wednesday night.

The Eddies opened up a 25-10 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Luke Stowasser scored a game-high 16 points to lead Edwardsburg, which also got 12 points from Jaylynn Luster.

The Eddies are back on the court Monday when they travel to Otsego.

