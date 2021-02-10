Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

NILES – The first-ever Niles Restaurant Week will take place the first week of March, beginning Monday, March 1 and continuing through Sunday, March 7.

Niles Restaurant Week will feature more than a dozen local restaurants in the 49120 area code, including Create Bar & Grill, Iron Shoe Distillery, Gabrizio Italian Café and Bakery, Apothica Teas, and many more local favorites, that will feature unique, limited-time menus, specials and events as part of this week-long celebration of Niles local cuisine.

“I am excited about our upcoming restaurant week to showcase all of the unique offerings that Niles has to offer,” said Laura Tuthill, owner of Iron Shoe Distillery. “As a local restaurant owner, I can attest to the fact that it’s never been more important to support local restaurants, as this pandemic has hit the industry hard. This is also a wonderful opportunity to establish Niles as a destination for dining out in the greater Michiana area and to highlight all of the other great businesses here in Niles, as I hope patrons will take time to explore our wonderful city.”

Earlier this year, a small group of community leaders gathered together to discuss and begin organizing the new restaurant-focused event. Representatives from the new Create Bar & Grill, the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, Iron Shoe Distillery and Niles Downtown Development Authority/Main Street, sought a means to support local small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent mitigation efforts.

Niles Restaurant Week was designed to help drive business to local restaurants that have faced unprecedented challenges due to current events.

“Participating in Niles Restaurant Week means showcasing our support for our friends and neighbors that make Niles home, and showing them just how much we value their impact on our community,” said Eileen Villanueva, Membership Coordinator at the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce. “This is the time to take action to ensure that the local businesses that make up our community have the support that they need to revive and thrive in 2021.”

All community members are encouraged to visit each participating business during the first week of March and show their support for our local restaurants.

Below is a full list of participating restaurants:

Apothica Teas

Brew Ha Ha Café

Create Bar & Grill

El Amigo Pepe’s

Front Street Pizza Pub

Gabrizio Italian Café & Bakery

Iron Shoe Distillery

Jim’s Smokin’ Café

Joey Armadillo’s

Lakeside Bar & Grill

Niles Brewing Company

Pizza Transit Plaza Restaurant

Prime Table Restaurant

Veni’s Sweet Shop

Wings Etc.

To stay up to date on all things Niles Restaurant Week, interested parties may follow the event on Facebook at Facebook.com/EatDrinkNiles.

Niles Restaurant Week is sponsored by: Kotz Sangster Wysocki P.C., Lake Michigan College, Dr. Richard Beckermeyer, DDS, U.S. Signcrafters, Federated Media, Circle Federal Credit Union, Express Employment Professionals, Southwestern Michigan College, C&S Machine, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Old National Bank, and Silverbrook Manufactured Housing Community.