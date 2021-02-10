Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 11
BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 19, BRONSON 11
At Joey Armadillo’s
Baker Match 1
Niles 183, Bronson 135
Baker Match 2
Niles 211, Bronson 183
Regular Games
Niles Results
Gavin Mahar 82; Andrew Jackson 126; Nate Ryman 162; Trenton Phillips 181; Preston Sharpe 190, 151, 341 series; Matt McKeel 189, 183, 372 series; Fred Tarbox 215, 172, 387 series
Varsity Record: Niles 5-0; 3-0 SAC
Girls Results
BRONSON 23, NILES 7
Baker Match 1
Bronson 189, Niles 153
Baker Match 2
Niles 133, Bronson 121
Regular Games
Niles Results
Savannah Marinelli 97; Angel Walsh 104; Cory Wright 140, 111, 251 series; Laura Golubski 113, 142, 255 series; Riley Hopper 120, 154, 274 series; Chevelle Jaynes 164, 200, 364 series
Varsity record: Niles 3-2, 2-1 SAC
BOYS BASKETBALL
EDWARDSBURG 60, ALLEGAN 34
At Edwardsburg
ALLEGAN 34
Cooper Lake 4, Holt Jaleil 2, Josh Hanson 0, Nate Davis 0, Austin Corbett 0, Trevor Thorpe 0, Josh Hamman 2, Jack Nahikian 9, Baylee Schafer 0, Tyler Alrich 2, Riley Scofield 6. TOTALS: 11 10-17 34
EDWARDSBURG 60
Max Hafner 2, JaKobe luster 5, Isaac Merrill 2, Jaylynn Luster 12, Jacob Pegura 7, Mason crest 0, Jake Moore 6, Mikey Pryor 0, Luke Stowasser 16, Brendan Byce 10, Zach Bartz 0, Steven Leng 0. TOTALS: 23 8-13 60
Allegan 6 10 23 34
Edwardsburg 15 25 41 60
3-point baskets: Allegan 2 (Lake, Nahikian), Edwardsburg 6 (Ja. Luster, Jay. Luster 4, Moore). Total fouls (fouled out): Allegan 12 (none), Edwardsburg 15 (none). Varsity records: Allegan 0-1, Edwardsburg 1-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VICKSBURG 20, DOWAGIAC 17
at Vicksburg
DOWAGIAC 17
Erin Beck 2, Calley Ruff 3, Makayla Hill 0, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Conner 6, Martha Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 0, Sarah Allen 4, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 5 7-17 17
VICKSBURG 20
Karyna Lewis 0, Cate Curtis 3, Emma Steele 0, Sophia Blankenship 0, Danielle Diekman 0, Logan Hutchinson 0, Chloe Hatridge 0, Oliva Grinnell 3, Hannah Vallier 9, Kayla Mottl 5, Brady brown 0. TOTALS: 6 6-14 20
Dowagiac 4 6 9 17
Vicksburg 2 11 13 20
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Vicksburg 2 (Curtis, Vallier). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (Allen), Vicksburg 18 (none). Varsity record: Dowagiac 0-2, 0-1 Wolverine; Vicksburg 1-0, 1-0 Wolverine
