February 10, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 11

By Scott Novak

Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 19, BRONSON 11

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Niles 183, Bronson 135

Baker Match 2

Niles 211, Bronson 183

Regular Games

Niles Results

Gavin Mahar 82; Andrew Jackson 126; Nate Ryman 162; Trenton Phillips 181; Preston Sharpe 190, 151, 341 series; Matt McKeel 189, 183, 372 series; Fred Tarbox 215, 172, 387 series

Varsity Record: Niles 5-0; 3-0 SAC

 

Girls Results

BRONSON 23, NILES 7

Baker Match 1

Bronson 189, Niles 153

Baker Match 2

Niles 133, Bronson 121

Regular Games

Niles Results

Savannah Marinelli 97; Angel Walsh 104; Cory Wright 140, 111, 251 series; Laura Golubski 113, 142, 255 series; Riley Hopper 120, 154, 274 series; Chevelle Jaynes 164, 200, 364 series

Varsity record: Niles 3-2, 2-1 SAC

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 60, ALLEGAN 34

At Edwardsburg

ALLEGAN 34

Cooper Lake 4, Holt Jaleil 2, Josh Hanson 0, Nate Davis 0, Austin Corbett 0, Trevor Thorpe 0, Josh Hamman 2, Jack Nahikian 9, Baylee Schafer 0, Tyler Alrich 2, Riley Scofield 6. TOTALS: 11 10-17 34

EDWARDSBURG 60

Max Hafner 2, JaKobe luster 5, Isaac Merrill 2, Jaylynn Luster 12, Jacob Pegura 7, Mason crest 0, Jake Moore 6, Mikey Pryor 0, Luke Stowasser 16, Brendan Byce 10, Zach Bartz 0, Steven Leng 0. TOTALS: 23 8-13 60

 

Allegan            6          10        23        34

Edwardsburg   15        25        41        60

3-point baskets: Allegan 2 (Lake, Nahikian), Edwardsburg 6 (Ja. Luster, Jay. Luster 4, Moore). Total fouls (fouled out): Allegan 12 (none), Edwardsburg 15 (none). Varsity records: Allegan 0-1, Edwardsburg 1-0

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VICKSBURG 20, DOWAGIAC 17

at Vicksburg

DOWAGIAC 17   

Erin Beck 2, Calley Ruff 3, Makayla Hill 0, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Conner 6, Martha Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 0, Sarah Allen 4, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 5 7-17 17

VICKSBURG 20

Karyna Lewis 0, Cate Curtis 3, Emma Steele 0, Sophia Blankenship 0, Danielle Diekman 0, Logan Hutchinson 0, Chloe Hatridge 0, Oliva Grinnell 3, Hannah Vallier 9, Kayla Mottl 5, Brady brown 0. TOTALS: 6 6-14 20

 

Dowagiac        4          6          9          17

Vicksburg        2          11        13        20

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 0, Vicksburg 2 (Curtis, Vallier). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 20 (Allen), Vicksburg 18 (none). Varsity record: Dowagiac 0-2, 0-1 Wolverine; Vicksburg 1-0, 1-0 Wolverine

