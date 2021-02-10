February 10, 2021

The Brandywine girls bowling team moved into first place in their division with a win over South Haven on Tuesday. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine bowlers move into first place

By Scott Novak

Published 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

SOUTH HAVEN — The Brandywine girls bowling team took over first place in the Southwest Activities Conference with a sweep of host South Haven on Tuesday.

The Bobcats defeated the Rams 25-5 to improve to 2-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.

“The girls are all returning lettermen and are finding their groove,” said Brandywine Coach Pepper Miller. “[I am] definitely seeing them gaining confidence each week.”

Brandywine split the Baker Matches, winning 133-90 and losing 116-113. In regular matches, the Bobcats finished with 1,400 pins compared to 1,148 for South Haven.

Cassie Gosa led Brandywine with a 337 series, which included a 192 game, while Bel Leeper had a 361 series, which was highlighted by a 193 game.

Brandywine dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play as South Haven posted a 28-2 victory.

The Rams swept the Baker Matches, winning 173-96 and 134-127. In Regular matches, South Haven finished with 1,645 pins to Brandywine’s 1,406 pins.

Sean Tweedy rolled a 369 series, which featured a game of 192.

“I can see the guys improving each week,” Miller said. “Garrett is our only returning letterman, so with a whole new young group, there has been a lot of growth in just a few weeks. I’m proud of them and excited to see how they will do.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mother: Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystander stepping in

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 570,895 cases, 14,977 deaths

Berrien County

Vaccinations may be yearlong process in Berrien County

Business

Niles introduces inaugural Restaurant Week

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union reveals 2020 community impact numbers

Berrien County

Nearly 200 arrested for impaired driving during end-of-the-year holiday crackdown

Education

Despite pandemic challenges, NHS production a success

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 27 – Feb. 8

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths

Berrien County

Michigan Community College Association receives grant to improve student pathways to in-demand careers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics