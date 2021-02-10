Brandywine bowlers move into first place

SOUTH HAVEN — The Brandywine girls bowling team took over first place in the Southwest Activities Conference with a sweep of host South Haven on Tuesday.

The Bobcats defeated the Rams 25-5 to improve to 2-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.

“The girls are all returning lettermen and are finding their groove,” said Brandywine Coach Pepper Miller. “[I am] definitely seeing them gaining confidence each week.”

Brandywine split the Baker Matches, winning 133-90 and losing 116-113. In regular matches, the Bobcats finished with 1,400 pins compared to 1,148 for South Haven.

Cassie Gosa led Brandywine with a 337 series, which included a 192 game, while Bel Leeper had a 361 series, which was highlighted by a 193 game.

Brandywine dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play as South Haven posted a 28-2 victory.

The Rams swept the Baker Matches, winning 173-96 and 134-127. In Regular matches, South Haven finished with 1,645 pins to Brandywine’s 1,406 pins.

Sean Tweedy rolled a 369 series, which featured a game of 192.

“I can see the guys improving each week,” Miller said. “Garrett is our only returning letterman, so with a whole new young group, there has been a lot of growth in just a few weeks. I’m proud of them and excited to see how they will do.”