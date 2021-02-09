February 9, 2021

Notre Dame will play a home-and-home series with Florida starting in 2031. (Leader photo/File)

Notre Dame announce home-and-home series with Florida starting in 2031

By Submitted

Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame and University of Florida football programs have announced a home-and-home series between the two teams, which will take place in 2031 and 2032.

Notre Dame will open the series by hosting the Gators for a matchup on Nov. 15, 2031. The next season, the Irish will visit Florida on Sept. 11, 2032.

The two programs have faced each other just once previously — on Jan. 1, 1992, as No. 18 Notre Dame topped No. 3 Florida 39-28 in the Sugar Bowl. Florida entered with a 10-1 record, and Notre Dame boasted a 9-3 record prior to the game. The Notre Dame victory left the Gators seventh according to AP and eighth by USA Today/CNN. The Irish finished 12th according to USA Today/CNN and 13th by AP.

Notre Dame is 29-20 all-time against SEC opponents. Out of the 14 current SEC teams, the Irish have faced 10, including Florida. Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State are the only SEC teams that have never played Notre Dame.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves grant application for park alongside Dowagiac Creek

Cass County

Suspicious vehicle fire under investigation in Howard Township

News

Niles City Council member poses Black History Month challenge

News

Niles City Council revokes licenses from marijuana business

Buchanan

McCoy Creek Trail extension delayed

Berrien County

Southwestern Medical Clinic welcomes new general surgeon

Berrien County

USPS asks residents to clear snow, ice

Berrien County

League of Women Voters of Michigan files complaint against limit on petition signatures

Breaking News

B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 identified in Van Buren County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,417 cases, 14,905 deaths

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien 4-H clubs announce community service GooseChase challenge

Berrien County

Michigan residents reminded to stay safe during cold weather

Berrien County

High school volunteers encouraged to apply for United Way scholarship

Berrien County

Area schools take half-day for vaccine clinics

News

Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg house fire under investigation

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log — Jan. 18-25

Cass County

Cass County woman sentenced to probation in mental health court

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts adopt a senior program

Giving

Niles native fights for peace

Buchanan

Andrews University students brainstorm ‘what could be’ in Buchanan

Cass County

Dowagiac resident given chance to stay out of jail

Dowagiac

SMC director of theater operations provides update to Rotary

Buchanan

Buchanan junior wins two awards in regional art judging