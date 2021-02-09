Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 66, RIVER VALLEY 32
At Niles
RIVER VALLEY 32
Alyssa Montgomery 0, Macey Springer 3, Nat Heckathron 2, Claudioa Rebollar 2, Taylor Volstroft 13, Kora Kennedy 0, Hailey Hauch 4, Hanah Lycah 2, Krysten Smith 0, Annekah Witter 2, Meredith Dines 4, Abby Young 0. TOTALS: 13 3-10 32
BRANDYWINE 66
Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 0, Malikiyyah Abdullah 13, Gabriela Berenham 0, Julia Babcock 0, Olivia Laurita 0, Kellie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 14, Tressa Hullinger 8, Marigrace Foster 4, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 5. TOTALS: 26 6-10 66.
River Valley 7 11 22 32
Brandywine 16 36 51 66
3-point baskets: River Valley 0, Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Abdullah, Brumitt. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (Dinges), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0
BOYS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 72, RIVER VALLEY 33
At Niles
RIVER VALLEY 33
Ashton McNabb 14, Jayden McNagg 2, Lennon Lange 8, Josh Sifeil 0, Evon Strefling 2, Tate West 0, Jagger Wolnik 0, Gavin Rogers 0, Even Gatz 7. TOTALS: 13 2-2 33
BRANDYWINE 72
Carson Knapp 7, Tyler Deming 3, Bryce Taberski 2, Gabe Gouin 4, Ragjit Gordja 0, Nate Orr 2, Michael Palmer Kirtdoll 2, Jaremiah Palmer Kirtdoll 10, Jamier Palmer Kirtdoll 7, Caleb Bryd 16, Josh Posey 4, Kendall Chrismon 14. TOTALS: 30 10-25 72
River Valley 5 13 27 33
Brandywine 22 40 57 72
3-point baskets: River Valley 5 (McNabb 4, Gatz), Brandywine 2 (Deming, Chrismon. Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 15 (none), Brandywine 10 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 0-1, Brandywine 1-0
Foul trouble plagues Chieftains against Watervliet
DOWAGIAC — After spending months waiting for the season opener, the Dowagiac girls basketball team may have been a bit... read more