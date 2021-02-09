COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 569,980 cases, 14,965 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,319 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Van Buren County reported 4,580 cases and 84 deaths.
Cass County reported 3,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths
Berrien County has reported 9,004 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 569,980 COVID-19 cases and 14,965 related deaths.
