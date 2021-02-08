PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac girls fall in season opener
DOWAGIAC — The 2020-21 high school winter sports season finally tipped off Monday night.
Dowagiac dropped a 51-39 decision to visiting Watervliet in its season-opener, while Buchanan routed Berrien Springs 61-15 in its opener, which was also the opener for the BCS Athletic Conference.
Allie Connor led Dowagiac with 14 points.
Faith Carson scored a game-high 23 points for the Bucks.
You Might Like
Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 9
GIRLS BASKETBALL BUCHANAN 61, BERRIEN SPRINGS 15 At Buchanan BERRIEN SPRINGS 15 Jasyl Withers 0, Allison Weigand 5, Emma Tyson... read more