February 8, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac girls fall in season opener

By Scott Novak

Published 10:17 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The 2020-21 high school winter sports season finally tipped off Monday night.

Dowagiac dropped a 51-39 decision to visiting Watervliet in its season-opener, while Buchanan routed Berrien Springs 61-15 in its opener, which was also the opener for the BCS Athletic Conference.

Allie Connor led Dowagiac with 14 points.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 23 points for the Bucks.

