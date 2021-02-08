Niles Police Log: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1

Jan. 29

2:52 a.m. – N. Fifth/Vin, traffic stop

3:07 a.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise

3:08 a.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

9:03 a.m. – 600 block S. Third, larceny

9:46 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, animal

10:34 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, suspended person/vehicle/situation

11:06 a.m. – 500 block Grant, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:40 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, motor vehicle theft

12:20 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop

12:49 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, harassment

1:02 p.m. – N. 17th/Merrifield, traffic stop

1:41 p.m. – S. Fourth, traffic stop

2:17 p.m. – 100 block E. Main, trespass

2:31 p.m. – E. Main/S. 12th, traffic stop

2:43 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

3:25 p.m. – N. Third/E. Main, traffic stop

6:12 p.m. – 1100 block Ferry, unwanted person

6:53 p.m. – 800 block Nieb, larceny

8:01 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:59 p.m. – N. 16th/Regent, traffic stop

10:07 p.m. – N. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop

10:42 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, traffic stop

11:01 p.m. – Marion/S. 14th, suspicious vehicle

11:44 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:56 p.m. – N. Eighth/Regent, traffic stop

Jan. 30

12:04 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others

12:42 a.m. – Broadway/ N. 15th, traffic stop

1:56 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

2:25 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:09 a.m. – 300 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property

3:38 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, disturbance

4:40 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting

5:45 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others

7:56 a.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop

8:04 a.m. – Broadway/N. 12th, animal

8:14 a.m. – N. 17th/Merrifield, traffic stop

9:21 a.m. – S. 11th/Maple, traffic stop

11:23 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:31 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, unknown injury accident

3:04 p.m. – Lake/N. Ninth, traffic stop

3:32 p.m. – S. 17th/Broadway, traffic stop

3:47 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 13th, traffic stop

4 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, fraud

4:16 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, suspicious person

4:46 p.m. – 500 block Superior, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:27 p.m. – 500 block E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

9:01 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

10:01 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

Jan. 31

12 a.m. – 1600 block Huron, disturbance

2:41 a.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

2:50 a.m. – N. St. Joseph, disturbance

3:30 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious situation

4:05 a.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:18 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic

7:23 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic

7:29 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, alarm-burglary/others

8:33 a.m. – 1600 block Michigan, animal

9:26 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic

10:07 a.m. – 500 block union, motor vehicle theft

10:54 a.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, traffic stop

1:06 p.m. – N. 10th/Sycamore, traffic

1:29 p.m. – 1400 block Sheffield, civil dispute

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:27 p.m. – River, traffic

6:32 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, traffic stop

7:07 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop

7:27 p.m. – Oak/Sandy, traffic stop

7:48 p.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic stop

7:56 p.m. – N. 17th/Cass, traffic stop

8:38 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, motor vehicle theft

9:49 p.m. – Marmont/N. Front, traffic stop

10:13 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

10:53 p.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

11:32 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

Feb. 1

1:31 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

2:33 a.m. – Cass/N. Fifth, traffic stop

3:13 a.m. – Chicago/Sassafras, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/abandoned vehicle

3:25 a.m. – 200 block Cass, civil dispute

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7:11 a.m. – Marmont/Plym Park, abandoned vehicle

7:21 a.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident

7:42 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, animal

8:28 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

9:54 a.m. – N. St. Joseph/W. Main, traffic stop

10:13 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

11:46 a.m. – 1600 block Clarendon, abandoned vehicle

1:07 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, civil dispute

1:41 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, assault and battery

2:51 p.m. – 700 block Chippewa, suspicious person

3:17 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, property destruction accident

3:30 p.m. – 1500 block Sioux, abandoned vehicle

4:51 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

6:04 p.m. – 1700 block Oak, fraud

6:26 p.m. – Eagle/N. 17th, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:41 p.m. – 700 block Wayne, lost property

7:52 p.m. – 700 block Oak, traffic

8:12 p.m. – Grant/Parkway, traffic

8:34 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

Feb. 2

2:50 a.m. – 200 block Cass, disturbance

8:27 a.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

8:50 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. Third, traffic stop

8:52 a.m. – 200 block Cass, public peace/harassment

9:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

9:56 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

10:54 a.m. – S. Ninth/Cherry, traffic stop

11:43 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant

1:10 p.m. – E. Main/Superior, traffic stop

1:37 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic

2:26 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop

2:34 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

2:54 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, traffic stop

3:14 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, public peace/harassment

3:28 p.m. – N. Eighth/Lake, traffic stop

3:42 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, larceny

4:24 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop

4:38 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic

4:39 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, utility

4:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic

5:03 p.m. – Ferry/N. Eighth, public peace/harassment

5:22 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Brookfield, traffic stop

6:07 p.m. – N. 13th/Sheridan, traffic stop

7:07 p.m. – 1100 block N. Sixth, disturbance

7:16 p.m. – 1100 block Ferry, civil dispute

7:43 p.m. – S. 11th/Superior, traffic stop

7:58 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:30 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise