Edwardsburg house fire under investigation

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Fire Department reported it is currently investigating a Saturday house fire.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Edwardsburg Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing through the roof on Indigan Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with 20- to 30-foot flames coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters requested for additional assistance from Howard Fire, Central Cass Fire, Penn Fire, Clay Fire and Edwardsburg Ambulance.

Due to the inclement weather and sub-zero temperatures, the Cass County Road Commission was dispatched with a salt truck to provide a clear path down Dailey Road. Approximately 40,000 to 45,000 gallons of water were carried from the village of Edwardsburg to Indigan Lane. Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control for tanker operations.

The fire is currently under investigation to determine the cause.

Fire department officials said they would like to thank all mutual aid companies for their assistance.