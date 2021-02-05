Michigan State releases 2021 football schedule

EAST LANSING — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 football schedule on Friday afternoon. The Big Ten unveiled the revised league schedule on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State’s three-game nonconference schedule had been previously announced: Sept. 11 vs. Youngstown State in East Lansing, Sept. 18 at Miami, and Oct. 2 vs. Western Kentucky for homecoming.

Due to scheduling changes during the 2020 season, the Big Ten updated its conference schedules for 2021.

Michigan State’s 2021 season opener remains Sept. 4 at Northwestern. In addition, MSU will still host four Big Ten games, against Nebraska (Sept. 25), Michigan (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27). The Spartans will have five road Big Ten contests: Northwestern (Sept. 4), Rutgers (Oct. 9), Indiana (Oct. 16), Purdue (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 20).

Season ticket information for the 2021 season will be released at a later date. For fans who aren’t currently season ticket holders but are interested in potentially purchasing season tickets, visit: 2021 Football Ticket Request Form — Michigan State University Athletics (msuspartans.com)

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 18: at Miami

Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY (homecoming)

Oct. 9: at Rutgers

Oct. 16: at Indiana

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: MICHIGAN

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: MARYLAND

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: PENN STATE

Home games in all caps

Note:

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the directors of athletics and senior women administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule that was released on Friday. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:

Indiana-Michigan

Indiana-Michigan State

Michigan-Michigan State

Nebraska-Purdue

Nebraska-Wisconsin

Purdue-Wisconsin

The rotation of these Michigan State games in future seasons has been reset based on the location of the 2020 season.

All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the Big Ten schedule. The only additional changes involve the sequencing of games throughout the schedule, including the return of traditional rivalries in the final week of the season.