Tyler Scott Hunt, of Niles

July 24, 1992 — Feb. 3, 2021

Tyler Scott Hunt, 28, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born on July 24, 1992, in South Bend, Indiana, to Scott and Diane (Purucker). Tyler graduated from Brandywine High School in 2011; he went on to attend LMC. Tyler has worked at Leco in Benton Harbor for the last several years.

Tyler enjoyed the outdoors, playing video games, and bowling. He loved spending time with his family, but his most treasured moments were spent with his son.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Scott and Diane Hunt, of Niles; sister, Tori (Joshua) Jorgensen, of Niles; fiancé, Samantha Casper, of Niles; his son, Gabriel Scott Hunt, of Niles; grandparents, Duane and Nancy Purucker, of Niles; George and Eva Hunt, of Niles; aunts and uncles, Tim and Shelly Purucker, of Niles; Michael and Karen Hunt of Kalamazoo; Renee’ and Daryl Voss, of Indiana; a niece, Sophia Jorgensen; along with a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles with Pastor Christine Beaudoin officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the gathering is limited. The State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. The funeral home appreciates your assistance in helping them to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed in honor of his son, to the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

