March 9, 1942 — Feb. 3, 2021

Thomas Primus was the second child of 5 children, born to Ben and Corrine Primus on March 9, 1942 in Broseley, Missouri. He attended school in Broseley, Missouri and Wheatley High school in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thomas was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. Thomas was affectionately loved and known as “Tom.” He worked with his hands and was a professional carpenter by trade and specialized in carved canes. He loved listen to blues tunes in his spare time and tell stories of how he worked-on farms and was a salesman to make it growing up. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom called to rest the soul of His child Thomas Primus and he entered eternal rest. His father, mother, sister and brother preceded him in death.

Thomas’s love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Alice Primus; sons, Stuart Primus, Thomas Primus, Darren Brown, Lloyd Brown; daughter Jane Primus; and stepchildren, Dwayne Jordan, Darryl Jordan, Kevin Jordan, Keith Jordan and David Mitchell (Kissi); brother, Ben Primus Jr. (Rosie) and sister, Lula Jennings (Leo); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.