PHOTO GALLERY: Niles bowlers remain undefeated
NILES — The Niles boys bowling team held off a challenge from visiting Constantine at Joey Armadillo’s on Wednesday.
The Vikings defeated the Falcons 20-10. Niles was led by Trenton Phillips, who rolled games of 265, 257 for a 522 series.
The win improved Niles’ record to 4-0.
The Viking girls team received a forfeit from the Falcons Wednesday. Kaelynn Smith had games of 180,140 for a 320 series.
