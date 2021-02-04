February 4, 2021

Patrick “Pat” Kroepel, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Sept. 18, 1951 — Feb. 3, 2021

Patrick “Pat” Kroepel, 69, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home.

Pat was born Sept. 18, 1951, to Robert and Emilie (Kerbel) Kroepel in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1969. After high school, Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970-1971, serving two tours in Vietnam. On Oct. 5, 1972, he married the love of his life, Brenda Scott. Pat worked for Verizon for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Dowagiac VFW Post #1855. Pat loved farming and being outside on his tractor. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family in his “mancave”. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Kroepel; children, Marci (Darin) Payne and Jeff (Chris) Kroepel; grandchildren, Drew and Aaron Payne and Zach and Kendall Kroepel; and brothers, Henry (Ann) Kroepel and William (Sandy) Kroepel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emilie Kroepel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to the Cass County Council on Aging or Donor’s choice. Those wishing to share a memory of Pat online may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

Education

Eastside Connections Honor Roll

News

Niles station among 78 stations nationwide included Amtrak-ADA settlement

Cass County

Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Honor Roll

Local Government

Michigan State Police tell residents to prepare for hazardous winter storm

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures

Buchanan

River Saint Joe offers outdoor winter activities

Berrien County

LMC, SMC partner with Michigan Reconnect program

Buchanan

Niles ‘moon tree’ celebrates 50 years

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 563,893 cases, 14,704 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs offering support in health and wellbeing

Buchanan

Buchanan teen becomes one of nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

Berrien County

MDHHS to provide COVID tests to educators to keep staff, students and community safe as schools offer in-person learning

Buchanan

Buchanan’s newest dispensary brings comfort, nostalgia to forefront of marijuana business

News

New Niles restaurant eagerly welcomes guests for dine-in service

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton

Cassopolis

MEC awards 26 Strengthening Schools grants

Cass County

Cass County Courts announce changes to landlord/tenant case processing during COVID-19

Business

Dowagiac restaurants reopen for indoor dining

Berrien County

Niles Township to consider internal candidates for fire chief