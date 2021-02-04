Orbra “Dude” Cook, of Dowagiac

April 2, 1945 — Feb. 4, 2021

Orbra “Dude” Cook, 75, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home.

Dude was born April 2, 1945, in Dowagiac, to Orbra & Mary (Childs) Cook. On March 13, 2003, he married Sue Mead in Cassopolis. He worked at Jessup Door Company for 32 years and Ameriwood for 10 years following until he retired. Dude was a member of the National Guard and President & Trustee of the Dowagiac Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and watching NASCAR and football.

Dude is survived by his wife, Sue Cook; children, Shannon (Luke) Madison, Dawn (Cody) Fricke, Erik (Jen) Cook, Kelly Stacks and Earline Benson; grandchildren, Tori (Brandon), Tami, Taylor, Trysta, Alexa, Ayva, Ben, Jordan, Parker, Molly, TiffaniKay (Erik), Caleb, Shyann; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Marvin, Denton, DiLaney, Dylan, Erik Jr., Kynzlee, Nolan, Mikaila and Edward; sister, Diane (David) Allen; and several nieces and nephews. Dude was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rosemary and brother Ervin.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clark Chapel. Those wishing to share a memory of Dude online may do so at clarkch.com.