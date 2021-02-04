February 5, 2021

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 7:12 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

PORTER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was killed in a Cass County crash Thursday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash at approximately 12:46 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred on US-12, west of Birch Road in Porter Township.

The vehicle involved in the crash, driven by Douglas Vankirk, 63, of Mishawaka, appeared to be traveling east on US-12, deputies reported. Vankirk lost control and ran off the road striking several trees. When the vehicle came to a stop, it caught on fire.

First responders attempted to pull Vankirk from the vehicle, but he was entrapped. Vankirk succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

During the crash, airbags deployed, and it is unknown if a seatbelt was worn at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.
Assisting agencies include Porter Township Fire and Ambulance and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Applications open for annual Honor Credit Union scholarship

Business

Cass County businesses awarded Going PRO Talent Fund grants

Cass County

SMC, health department’s COVID-19 vaccine collaboration a success

Education

Niles High School to perform ‘Scrooge!’ to small in-person, virtual audiences

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family displaced by house fire receives community support

Cass County

Cass County commissioners recognize Black History Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners discuss Berrien Bus program

Cass County

Indiana man killed in Porter Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

Education

Eastside Connections Honor Roll

News

Niles station among 78 stations nationwide included Amtrak-ADA settlement

Cass County

Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Honor Roll

Local Government

Michigan State Police tell residents to prepare for hazardous winter storm

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS order allows contact sports to resume with risk reduction measures

Buchanan

River Saint Joe offers outdoor winter activities

Berrien County

LMC, SMC partner with Michigan Reconnect program

Buchanan

Niles ‘moon tree’ celebrates 50 years

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 563,893 cases, 14,704 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs offering support in health and wellbeing

Buchanan

Buchanan teen becomes one of nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

Berrien County

MDHHS to provide COVID tests to educators to keep staff, students and community safe as schools offer in-person learning