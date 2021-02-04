Eastside Connections Honor Roll
Fifth Grade
All As
- Kirtdoll, Ceon
- Murray, Alison
- Trout, Oliver
- Worvey, Connor
- Zietlow, Zachary
All As and Bs
- Amponsah, Kwame
- Borst, Andi
- Custard, Harrison
- Daniel, Delanee Raven
- Garza, Julian Edward
- Guy, Kadarree Dishon’
- Lamberton-Herman, Carter Lee
- Lenox, Anabella Dawn
- Meyer, Aubrey Pearl
- Modlin, Keegan Alexander
- Okeley, Addison Robert
- Racht, Reese Emersyn
- Smith, Anna Mishio
- Watson, Sadie Rene
- Yeager, Cameron Jacob
Sixth gade
All As
- Beckman III, William
- Bennett, Cortlind
- Borst, Natalie
- Brown, Collin
- Brown, Ryne
- Bruckner, Benjamin
- Burnett, Isabella
- Donker, Savannah
- Gessinger, Carson
- Kumi, Miriam
- Lace, Brody
- Miller, Addison
- Morales, Daniel
- Pesce, Liam
- Smith, Leyla
- Watson, Amaya
- Williams, Bradley Evan
- Zache, Bryce
All As and Bs
- Atkins, Shawn Alex
- Castillo, Carrie Jade
- Gowen, Colin James
- Jenkins, Jordyn Alana
- Palmer, Thayne Ray
- Ritter, Haleigh Joelle Akina
- Sherrick, Joseph Tyler
- Smith, Sophia Mae
- Tropiano, Maxwell Louis
Seventh grade
All As
- Dandurand, Gavin
- Hamilton Ruggles, Brandon
- Holtgren, Lyla
- Knight, Gabrielle
- Racht, Jaxen
- Riggenbach, Amity
- Riggenbach, Ian
- Riggenbach, Owen
- Saylor, Joshua
- Thalman, Scarlet
- Wiemuth, Brayden
- Zache, Madison
All As and Bs
- Albright, McKenna
- Daniel, Ava Joelle
- Eckerley, Ella
- Gerdes, Collin
- Hamilton, Jaiden
- Hopper, Blake
- Kopczynski, Anastasia
- Reed, Kiya
- Riggenbach, Colton
- Ross, Olivia
- Ruppart, Mark
- Scally, Lillian
- Schrader, Keaton
- Torres, Guy
Eighth grade
All As
- Eckerley, Peyton
- Gerdes, Kendall
- Kohler, Ashlyn
- Martin, Leah
- Murray, Aubree
- Quist, Jordan
- Ritter, Nathan
- Sandoval, Dominick
- Slater, Kelsea
- Troup, Lexi
- Wilds, Natalie
- Williams, Emma
All As and Bs
- Bowman, Alaina
- Cole, Skyla
- Cronin, Collin
- Garlanger, Alexis
- Gowen, Addison
- Jacobs, Kaydence
- Slater, Kaiya
- Smith, Bralen
- Smith, Hannah
