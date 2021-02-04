COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 565,251 cases, 14,778 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,209 COVID-19 cases and 207 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,532 cases and 83 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,711 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 565,251 COVID-19 cases and 14,778 related deaths.