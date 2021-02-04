Cass County offering resources during inclement weather

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Resource Group has recommended that those in need of a place of place to stay warm during the coming inclement weather contact their local fire or police departments.

Within the city of Dowagiac, people in need can contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-6689.

In southern Cass County, people have been encouraged to call the Edwardsburg Fire Department at (269) 663-2160 or the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department at (269) 663-8444.