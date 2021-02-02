February 2, 2021

Rose M. Runyon, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Aug. 25, 1946 — Jan. 30, 2021

Rose M. Runyon, 74, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in the comfort of her husband’s presence.

Her life began Aug. 25, 1946, in Noble Township, Michigan, one of six children born to Walter and Fannie Smith. She married Norman Lawrence Runyon Nov. 19, 1966, in Branch County, Michigan. He survives.

Rose was the queen of corny jokes. She had a beautiful powerful alto voice and loved to sing in church. Rose was famous for her cookies. She loved cooking, baking, canning and taking care of her family. Rose loved her grandkids. She called each of her kids and grandkids on their birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” to them. Rose always had a way of bringing her family joy and making them laugh.

Rose will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of more than 54 years, Norman Runyon, of Dowagiac; two daughters, Katrina (Tom) Schultz, of Greeley, Colorado, Shannon Runyon, of Park City, Utah; three sons, Erik (Heather) Runyon, of Niles, Adam (fiancé Danielle Keller) Runyon, of Valparaiso, Indiana, Alex (Michelle) Runyon, of Battle Creek; 10 grandchildren, Logan Runyon, Noah Runyon, Ainsley Runyon, Gabriel Schultz, Samara Schultz, Lucas Schultz, Haley Runyon, Lilly Runyon, Holly Runyon, Zachary Good; three sisters, Mabel Hough of Bronson, Michigan, Violet Garman of Coldwater, Michigan, Shirley Bodine, of Bronson, Michigan; one brother, Walter (Delores) Smith, of Bronson, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Donald Smith.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, for service in Pleasant Hill Missionary Church, 880 Pleasant Hill Road, Bronson, Michigan. Mrs. Runyon was laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Rose be made to Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Road, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

