Theresa Ann Strickling, of Cassopolis

May 5, 1970 — Jan. 22, 2021

Theresa Ann Strickling, 50, of Cassopolis, died Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born May 5, 1970, in Niles, to Warner and Gloria Linde.

She is survived by daughter, Kayla Hershberger of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Kyle Hershberger; sisters, Wanda of Washington, Sandy of Kentwood; brothers, Randy Watson of Conroe, Texas, and Rocky Strickling.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.