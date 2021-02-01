James Niven, of Niles

Sept. 20, 1956 — Jan. 21, 2021

James Niven, 64, of Niles, passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

He was born to the late Albert O. and Beverly Jean (Danford) Niven on Sept. 20, 1956, in South Bend, Indiana

After graduating from high school, James enlisted and served with the U.S. Marine Corp.

On July 5, 2014, he married Mary A. VanParys at a ceremony in Niles.

Jim lived his life to the fullest. He will be remembered for having the biggest heart and most gentle soul to walk on the earth. Jim had many hobbies: gardening, fishing, camping, being outdoors and his animals. He loved his wife and family more than anything. Jim was one of a kind and taught many how to love one another.

James is preceded by his parents; his former wife, Judy Niven, and a sister, Liz Ann Carbon, of Tampa, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Niven, of Niles; his daughter, Sue (Charles) Stallings, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Mike and Josh Stallings; and his siblings, David Niven, of Niles, Barbara (James) Bibler, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Terry (Janet) Niven, of Buchanan, and Scott (Krislyn) Carbon, of Mishawaka, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with James’ wishes cremation has taken place and his family will be remembering him privately.

James lived by this quote that hung in his home; “Self-respect is the price a man puts on his time. Pride is the Price a man puts on his product, either way a man has his price.