2021 Winner’s Circle Auction postponed, may be reimagined

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College Foundation announced today that the 2021 Winner’s Circle Benefit Auction, originally scheduled for March 6, is being postponed and may be reimagined in its 31st year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working with the LMC Foundation Board of Directors to develop alternative plans,” said LMC Foundation Executive Director Doug Schaffer. “Although it is not possible to have a safe, in-person gathering on our traditional date, the scholarship dollars raised at this event are too important for our students to simply cancel.”

The annual gala event held in Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall raises more than $100,000 annually for the Winner’s Circle Endowed Scholarship through ticket sales, a raffle, live and silent auctions and individual and corporate contributions. Since 1988, the Winner’s Circle Benefit Auction has raised more than $5 million for student scholarships.

“It is because of the generosity of our sponsors and community that so many students have an opportunity at a college education,” LMC Foundation Board President Gloria Ender said. “We are currently looking at all our options to present future opportunities in a safe and fun environment for all. Stay tuned.”

To donate to the Winner’s Circle Endowed Scholarship, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/support. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Schaffer at (269) 927-8120 or dschaffer@lakemichigancollege.edu. For more information on LMC’s Foundation, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/foundation.