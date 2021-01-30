January 30, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan. 18-23

Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

Jan. 18

4:48 a.m. — Redfield/Kestrel Hill, personal injury accident

5:40 a.m. — US-12/M-217, property damage accident

7:43 a.m. — Elkhart, property damage accident

8:39 a.m. — Shirley, dog complaint

2:53 p.m. — property damage accident

8:29 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

10:02 p.m. — Maple, suspicious vehicle

Jan. 19

3:36 a.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop

5:07 a.m. — North Shore, suspicious situation

5:56 a.m. — US-12, welfare check

12:35 p.m. — North Shore, civil complaint

4:22 p.m. — US-12, domestic complaint

4:27 p.m. — Raymond/Elkhart, traffic stop

4:50 p.m. — US-12, threats complaint

6:22 p.m. — Village Heights, general complaint

8:15 p.m. — Village Heights, suspicious vehicle

8:30 p.m. — Jill/Sherman, traffic stop

9:17 p.m. — Sheridan, suspicious situation

10:22 p.m. — US-12, general assist

Jan. 20

12:29 a.m. — Conrad/May, motorist assist

1:19 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

1:20 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

8:09 a.m. — May, general complaint

11:22 a.m. — May, larceny

1:09 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint

1:59 p.m. — M-62, fraudulent activity

2:56 p.m. — US-12, vin inspection

3:25 p.m. — North Shore, fraudulent activity

3:36 p.m. — M-62, shoplifting

5:28 p.m. — Fairfield/Raymond, suspicious situation

Jan. 21

12:11 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

4:09 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

6;17 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop

7:16 a.m. — Section/US-12, traffic stop

11:16 a.m. — US-12/M-62, chase pursuit

2:34 p.m. — Section/Church, property damage accident

8 p.m. — Shirley, dog complaint

Jan. 22

3:21 a.m. — M-62, traffic stop

9:46 a.m. — Elkhart/Meadowview, traffic stop

10:34 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation

12:01 p.m. — Section, property damage accident

12:48 p.m. — M-62, fraudulent activity

1:46 p.m. — US-12/Lane, driving complaint

3:28 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, motorist assist

4:18 p.m. — US-12, property damage accident

4:35 p.m. — Elkhart, vin inspection

5:39 p.m. — Oak, larceny

9:47 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, suspicious vehicle

8:32 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

8:41 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop

8:50 p.m. — Elkhart, public peace

11:21 p.m. — Redfield/Stateline, traffic stop

11:36 p.m. — Rolen, traffic stop

Jan. 23

8:22 a.m. — US-12, larceny

10:11 a.m. — M-62, business alarm

10:19 a.m. — North Shore, general assist

4:20 p.m. — South Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

4:48 p.m. — Martin/May, traffic stop

5:27 p.m. — Pine Lake, general assist

6:28 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop

9:19 p.m. — Maple/M-62, traffic stop

10:16 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop

10:37 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop

Jan. 24

12:53 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop

10:33 a.m. — May, suspicious situation

4:45 p.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, traffic stop

5:18 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop

5:39 p.m. — Adamsville/Ebersole, traffic stop

8:19 p.m. — US-12/M-62, property damage accident

10:16 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

11:02 p.m. — US-12/Carter, car deer accident

Jan. 25

7:09 a.m. — US-12/Jefferson, traffic stop

