Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Jan. 18-23
Jan. 18
4:48 a.m. — Redfield/Kestrel Hill, personal injury accident
5:40 a.m. — US-12/M-217, property damage accident
7:43 a.m. — Elkhart, property damage accident
8:39 a.m. — Shirley, dog complaint
2:53 p.m. — property damage accident
8:29 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
10:02 p.m. — Maple, suspicious vehicle
Jan. 19
3:36 a.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop
5:07 a.m. — North Shore, suspicious situation
5:56 a.m. — US-12, welfare check
12:35 p.m. — North Shore, civil complaint
4:22 p.m. — US-12, domestic complaint
4:27 p.m. — Raymond/Elkhart, traffic stop
4:50 p.m. — US-12, threats complaint
6:22 p.m. — Village Heights, general complaint
8:15 p.m. — Village Heights, suspicious vehicle
8:30 p.m. — Jill/Sherman, traffic stop
9:17 p.m. — Sheridan, suspicious situation
10:22 p.m. — US-12, general assist
Jan. 20
12:29 a.m. — Conrad/May, motorist assist
1:19 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
1:20 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
8:09 a.m. — May, general complaint
11:22 a.m. — May, larceny
1:09 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint
1:59 p.m. — M-62, fraudulent activity
2:56 p.m. — US-12, vin inspection
3:25 p.m. — North Shore, fraudulent activity
3:36 p.m. — M-62, shoplifting
5:28 p.m. — Fairfield/Raymond, suspicious situation
Jan. 21
12:11 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
4:09 a.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
6;17 a.m. — US-12/Cass, traffic stop
7:16 a.m. — Section/US-12, traffic stop
11:16 a.m. — US-12/M-62, chase pursuit
2:34 p.m. — Section/Church, property damage accident
8 p.m. — Shirley, dog complaint
Jan. 22
3:21 a.m. — M-62, traffic stop
9:46 a.m. — Elkhart/Meadowview, traffic stop
10:34 a.m. — US-12, suspicious situation
12:01 p.m. — Section, property damage accident
12:48 p.m. — M-62, fraudulent activity
1:46 p.m. — US-12/Lane, driving complaint
3:28 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, motorist assist
4:18 p.m. — US-12, property damage accident
4:35 p.m. — Elkhart, vin inspection
5:39 p.m. — Oak, larceny
9:47 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, suspicious vehicle
8:32 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
8:41 p.m. — Redfield/Adamsville, traffic stop
8:50 p.m. — Elkhart, public peace
11:21 p.m. — Redfield/Stateline, traffic stop
11:36 p.m. — Rolen, traffic stop
Jan. 23
8:22 a.m. — US-12, larceny
10:11 a.m. — M-62, business alarm
10:19 a.m. — North Shore, general assist
4:20 p.m. — South Shore/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
4:48 p.m. — Martin/May, traffic stop
5:27 p.m. — Pine Lake, general assist
6:28 p.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop
9:19 p.m. — Maple/M-62, traffic stop
10:16 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
10:37 p.m. — US-12, traffic stop
Jan. 24
12:53 a.m. — US-12/M-62, traffic stop
10:33 a.m. — May, suspicious situation
4:45 p.m. — Ebersole/Redfield, traffic stop
5:18 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, traffic stop
5:39 p.m. — Adamsville/Ebersole, traffic stop
8:19 p.m. — US-12/M-62, property damage accident
10:16 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
11:02 p.m. — US-12/Carter, car deer accident
Jan. 25
7:09 a.m. — US-12/Jefferson, traffic stop
Dowagiac Chamber launches Valentine’s Day promotion
DOWAGIAC — With the onset of Valentine’s Day, the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to bring... read more