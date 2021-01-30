January 30, 2021

Dowagiac Chamber launches Valentine’s Day promotion

By Max Harden

Published 8:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

DOWAGIAC — With the onset of Valentine’s Day, the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to bring Valentine’s Day cheer to 18 lucky community members.

Olympia Books is one of 18 local businesses participating in the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce’s Love Is In The Air Giveaway promotion (Submitted photo)

The chamber recently launched its “Love Is In The Air Giveaway” as a way to show appreciation for customers who have supported local businesses throughout the ongoing pandemic.

“Everyone realizes how difficult the pandemic has been on the business community,” said Vickie Phillipson, program director for the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority. “We realize it has been just as difficult — if not more — on the public, on local families and on our customers.  As a business community, we wanted to show our heartfelt appreciation to our customers, who have supported — and continue to support us – during these difficult times.”

Phillipson said that each of the 18 participating locations have assembled a special Valentine’s Day basket just for their customers.

“Baskets feature an array of wonderful items, with a retail value of $30 to $100,” Phillipson said. “Patrons can register at each of the 18 locations to win the basket that business is featuring. The 18 winners will be drawn on Saturday, Feb. 13, and notified by each business.”

Patty Booth, owner of Booth’s Country Florist, 111 Commercial St., Dowagiac, is one of the 18 businesses participating in the project and is glad to be part of the effort.

“It’s just to be supportive of our local businesses,” Booth said. “We want to be involved.”

Booth said that customers have taken notice of the giveaway and are signing up for a chance to win.

“We’ve had a couple of people sign up already,” Booth said. “We try to have people sign up when they come in.”

Booth said her shop is doing good business despite the pandemic.

“It’s been strong for us,” Booth said. “Flowers tend to brighten people’s days.”

Participating businesses include: Booth’s Country Florist; Bow Wow Bakery & Bath, 145 S. Front St.; Caruso’s Candy Kitchen, 130 S. Front St.; Cottage Gallery; Dowagiac Pharmacy, 124 S. Front St.; Dussel’s Farm Market, 21765 M-60, Cassopolis; Hale’s Hardware, 56216 M 51 S.; Imperial Furniture, 57530 M-51; Lifestyle Nutrition, 56042 M-51 S.; The Marshall Shoppe, 138 S. Front St.; Oh My, 206 S. Front St.; Olympia Books, 208 S. Front St.; Quilted Oak Leaf, 53480 Glenwood Rd.; Rosy Tomorrows, 120 S. Front St.; Sandy & Rachel’s Medical Massage Therapy, 103 Commercial St.; Who Knew? Consignment, 119 S. Front St.; Wright Farms Market, 57470 M-51 S.; Yarn on Front, 122 S. Front St.

