COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 556,109 cases, 14,491 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 9,985 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,438 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,379 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 556,109 COVID-19 cases and 14,491 related deaths.