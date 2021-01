March 15, 1963 — Jan. 12, 2021

Steven Duncan passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.

He is survived by daughters, Brittany (Josh) Schoetzow, of Granger, Andrea (Korey) Scott, of Granger; mother, Sandra Duncan, of Niles; brother, Tim Duncan, of Niles; grandchildren, Lillian, Scarlet, Leo.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, William “Lynn” Duncan, and brother, Dan Duncan.

A memorial will be held in the spring.