MEC director earns national accreditation

CASSOPOLIS — Gerry Bundle, a member of the board of directors for Midwest Energy and Communications, recently earned the Director Gold Status certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills, and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model. MEC officials said they are committed to working with its national organization to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of its cooperative customers.

The Gold Status distinction recognizes directors who have already earned their Credentialed Cooperative Director and Board Leadership Certificate, and who wish to continue to learn throughout their service on the board. In addition to possessing their CCD and BLC, a director earning this distinguished honor must earn three additional credits from the BLC series of courses. To maintain their status, they must complete three credits of approved continuing education course work and/or conferences every two years.

“The Director Gold certificate is geared toward directors who are committed to continuing their education and who desire a tangible credential that reinforces their stature as part of an experienced and educated group of directors,” said MEC President/CEO Bob Hance. “It also demonstrates to co-op customers the director’s ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability.”

Bundle resides in Cassopolis and represents electric customers living in Calvin, Jefferson, Mason and Ontwa townships in Michigan, and Harris and Osolo Townships in Indiana. He has served on the MEC board since 2016.