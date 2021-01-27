January 27, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 554,237 cases, 14,411 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday Berrien County reported 9,949 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,427 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,379 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 554,237 COVID-19 cases and 14,411 related deaths.

