NILES — The Krush 12 National team went undefeated in winning the AV Midwest Power series 12 Open in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Jan. 10.

In the opening round of the tournament, Krush defeated NIVA 11 Volley Bombers 25-7 and 25-9, NIVA 12 Volley Llamas 25-6 and 25-9, Team Pineapple 12 Green 25-15 and 25-11, and empowered 11 Elite Black 25-21 and 25-20.

After going undefeated on Saturday, Krush defeated NIVA 21 Volley Llamas 25-20 and 25-18 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Team Pineapple 12 Black defeated Empowerment 12 Elite Black 25-23 and 26-24 to set up the championship match.

Krush defeated Team Pineapple Black 25-21, 22-25 and 15-12 to bring home the championship.

Team Pineapple is owned by Lloy Ball, a four-time Olympian and 2008 gold medalist.