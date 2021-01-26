January 26, 2021

Woman injured in Milton Township hit and run

By Staff Report

Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

MILTON TOWNSHIP — An Indiana woman was injured in a hit and run accident in Milton Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that around 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a personal injury crash at the intersection of Redfield Street and Kestrel Hills Drive in Milton Township.

Investigation shows that Porsha Gordon, 28, of Elkhart, was westbound on Redfield Street when her vehicle was struck by a red Ford Fusion.

Gordon then lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree on the south side of the road. The Ford Fusion continued eastbound on Redfield Street without stopping.

Though deputies reported Gordon sustained injuries in the crash, she refused medical treatment.

Assisting on scene were SMCAS Ambulance and the Niles Township Fire Department.

Seat belts were used, and airbags were deployed. It does not appear that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, deputies said.

The case remains under investigation.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 552,556 cases, 14,405 deaths

Local Government

Niles City Council approves system impact study for solar, battery energy storage

Cass County

Woman injured in Milton Township hit and run

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decide against leasing E. Third Street building

Berrien County

City leaders, health department address misleading article, inaccurate COVID-19 case numbers

News

United appoints mortgage advisor in Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 18-25

Berrien County

Niles teen who fled police will get probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 551,080 cases, 14,326 deaths

News

Niles City Hall to be closed on Fridays through March 12

Berrien County

Winter weather advisory in effect for Berrien, Cass counties Monday evening

Buchanan

Driver rescued from St. Joseph River sustains minor injuries

Community News

Niles Girl Scouts host drive-thru cookie sale

Cass County

MEC announces new grant program

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces ‘Equine Education Thursdays’

News

Niles Police Log: Jan 14-19

Cass County

Dowagiac man pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Business

Dowagiac business cited for COVID-19 safety violations

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge talks COVID’s impact on treatment court

News

Historians, archaeologists with ties to Fort St. Joseph to give free lectures

Buchanan

Commission votes to make One Buchanan official city board

Berrien County

Businesses in Berrien, Cass counties report disparities in mandate enforcement

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Jan. 11-18

Berrien County

Berrien County’s only homeless shelter raising money for repair