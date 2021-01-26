January 26, 2021

United appoints mortgage advisor in Niles

By Submitted

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

NILES  – United Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Ted Strawbridge as mortgage advisor at United’s Niles South branch at 2100 S. 11th St.

Strawbridge will provide quality real estate lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness to credit union members regarding their real estate financing needs and generate investment quality mortgage loans, officials said.

Strawbridge brings years of banking and customer service experience to his new role. He has held many positions with United, including serving as a member service advisor and as a member service advisor with the loan queue team.

Most recently, Strawbridge served as United’s member sales and service center manager at the Buchanan branch, where he was responsible for ongoing support of the sales and service culture to enhance the member experience and for daily problem resolution, process improvement and department efficiency.

