April 17, 1921 – Jan. 20, 2021

Francis E. Johnson was born April 17, 1921, in Cassopolis, and died Jan. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

He is the son of Eston and Vera Johnson raised on a farm in Penn Township. He attended Allegheny Country Schools and graduated Cassopolis High School Class of 1938.

He joined Marine Corps and in 1942-1946 served in WWII.

He played for USC in 1945 Rose Bowl. They won!

He graduated Michigan State College in 1949 with a degree in dairy manufacturing.

Worked for MMPA for 34 years in several positions including managing plants in Ovid and Imlay City.

In Imlay City, he met and married Marlene Jahn, and they were together 68 years.

Father of four children: Mary Johnson-Brighton, Jim (Paula) Johnson-Paw-Paw, Susan (Pat) Terrell-Bannister, and Karen Johnson-Howell.

Grand-father of eight: Artie (Brooke) Wilcox, Aaron Scheanwald, Christa (Casey) Gibbons, Trevor Scheanwald, Ryan Terrell, Jessie Miller, Cabe Miller, and Carrie Miller.

Great-grandfather of nine.

He will be laid to rest in Youngs Prairie Cemetery in Penn Township, Cassopolis, Mi.

