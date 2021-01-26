January 26, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 18-25

By Submitted

Published 9:48 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Monday, Jan. 18

8:50 a.m. — 100 block of Park Place, public peace

8:54 a.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident

9:20 a.m. — Michigan Ave/Main, traffic accident

10:23 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist

11:23 a.m. — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation

2 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general assist

3:21 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, retail fraud

7:20 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

7:22 p.m. — 400 block of Louise, general non-criminal

8:30 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

10:56 p.m. — 800 block of Spruce, suspicious situation

 

Tuesday, Jan. 19

3:29 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, suspicious situation

7:50 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, general assist

8:30 a.m. — 55000 block of Colby, suspicious situation

9:05 a.m. — 300 block of E. Wayne, general non-criminal

12:13 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general non-criminal

1 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property

6:30 p.m. — 27000 block of Burmax, burglary – one arrested

7:24 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded

7:56 p.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

10:46 p.m. — 700 block of N. Front, traffic accident

 

Wednesday, Jan. 20

12:37 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

 

Friday, Jan. 22

10 a.m. — 600 block of W. High, general assist

11:30 a.m. — 300 block of Oak, larceny

Noon — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation

1 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, alarm — unfounded

7:25 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Division, traffic stop

8:01 p.m. — N. Paul/Marion, traffic stop

9:35 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop

 

Saturday, Jan. 23

12:15 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, general assist

3:11 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

12:30 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, general non-criminal

1:59 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Division, suspicious situation

4:07 p.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist

6:15 p.m. — 600 block of N. Front, general assist

8:27 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop

8:39 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop

 

Sunday, Jan. 24

4:30 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

1 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., non-traffic accident

2:03 p.m. — 100 block of State, non-traffic accident

4 p.m. — 400 block of E. Division, trespass

6:30 p.m. — Thickstun/Allen, suspicious situation

8:47 p.m. — E. Division/Edwards, traffic stop

9:20 p.m. — Mathew/Dailey, general assist

 

Monday, Jan. 25

3:33 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

4:55 a.m. — E. Division/Clark, traffic stop

 

