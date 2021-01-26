Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 18-25
Monday, Jan. 18
8:50 a.m. — 100 block of Park Place, public peace
8:54 a.m. — N. Front/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident
9:20 a.m. — Michigan Ave/Main, traffic accident
10:23 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general assist
11:23 a.m. — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation
2 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general assist
3:21 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, retail fraud
7:20 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
7:22 p.m. — 400 block of Louise, general non-criminal
8:30 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded
10:56 p.m. — 800 block of Spruce, suspicious situation
Tuesday, Jan. 19
3:29 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, suspicious situation
7:50 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, general assist
8:30 a.m. — 55000 block of Colby, suspicious situation
9:05 a.m. — 300 block of E. Wayne, general non-criminal
12:13 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, general non-criminal
1 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property
6:30 p.m. — 27000 block of Burmax, burglary – one arrested
7:24 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded
7:56 p.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
10:46 p.m. — 700 block of N. Front, traffic accident
Wednesday, Jan. 20
12:37 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
Friday, Jan. 22
10 a.m. — 600 block of W. High, general assist
11:30 a.m. — 300 block of Oak, larceny
Noon — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation
1 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, alarm — unfounded
7:25 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Division, traffic stop
8:01 p.m. — N. Paul/Marion, traffic stop
9:35 p.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop
Saturday, Jan. 23
12:15 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, general assist
3:11 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
12:30 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, general non-criminal
1:59 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Division, suspicious situation
4:07 p.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist
6:15 p.m. — 600 block of N. Front, general assist
8:27 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop
8:39 p.m. — W. Division/Center, traffic stop
Sunday, Jan. 24
4:30 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
1 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., non-traffic accident
2:03 p.m. — 100 block of State, non-traffic accident
4 p.m. — 400 block of E. Division, trespass
6:30 p.m. — Thickstun/Allen, suspicious situation
8:47 p.m. — E. Division/Edwards, traffic stop
9:20 p.m. — Mathew/Dailey, general assist
Monday, Jan. 25
3:33 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
4:55 a.m. — E. Division/Clark, traffic stop
