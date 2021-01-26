COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 552,556 cases, 14,405 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 9,919 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,413 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,338 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 552,556 COVID-19 cases and 14,405 related deaths.