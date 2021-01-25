Winter weather advisory in effect for Berrien, Cass counties Monday evening

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN – Both Berrien and Cass counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service Monday evening.

Regional NWS reports the advisory begins at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts through 1 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS warned to take precautions during Tuesday morning commutes.

Chris Roller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office located in Syracuse, Indiana, said the Berrien and Cass area should expect an arrival of precipitation closer to 7 to 9 p.m.

“Some of the precipitation comes in from the west and moves to the north,” Roller said of the winter storm’s path.

With air temperatures hovering right around the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, Roller said there could be some freezing rain as a part of the storm as the pavement cools to the freezing point before the precipitation turns into snow.

“It’s a little up in the air at this point if it starts out as snow or a freezing drizzle,” Roller said. “It will probably be cool enough to start accumulating on roadways and trees.”

The overnight new snow accumulation may be anywhere from 1 to 4 inches.

“If we do get some snow on top [of any ice], it could make things pretty slippery,” Roller said.

According to the Winter Weather Message from NWS Northern Indiana, residents are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.