Kathleen L. Kubiak, of Niles

Jan. 6, 1935 — Jan. 22, 2021

Kathleen L. Kubiak, 86, of Niles, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Hanson Hospice Center of Stevensville. For the past year and a half, Kathleen resided at Westwoods of Bridgman.

She was born to the late Lloyd and Addie (Harris) Haskins on Jan. 6, 1935, in Eau Claire, Michigan.

After high school she furthered her education and obtained her associates degree in early childhood education from Southwestern Michigan College.

On May 2, 1959, at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan she wed James Kubiak. They celebrated 56 years together before his passing in 2016.

During their early years of marriage James and Kathleen enjoyed spending time at the Osceola Drag Strip. Kathleen also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, antiquing and was a prolific reader. Playing cards with family and friends filled many nights with laughter. She was a devoted wife, a proud mother, and doting caregiver, as caring for her grandchildren and great nephews Hunter and Connor Janowiac brought her immense joy. Kathleen was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Kathleen is preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, James; her daughters, Danielle Kubiak, Denise Kubiak, and Nina Bradley; and her siblings, Lloyd Haskins, Mary Lou Welling, and Joyce Bryant.

She is survived by her children, Shelley (Jason) Lietz of Buchanan, Dean (Lynn) Kubiak of Aurora, Illinois, Tricia (Richard) Bonne of Niles, and Brent Kubiak of Niles. Kathleen is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. An interment was held at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to Caring Circle Hospice at 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085 or Westwoods of Bridgman Activities Fund at 9935 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106.

Photos, condolences and messages can be left for Kathleen’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.