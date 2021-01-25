January 25, 2021

Joseph Paul McKenzie

By Submitted

Published 6:02 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Joseph Paul McKenzie Senior died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Lake Land Hospital.

He was a very kind, giving and helping person. If someone needed a place to stay, he would make room. If you were hungry, he always had a pizza ready to go. If you were in need, he would find a way to help. He enjoyed the bargain, a good pizza and spending time with friends and family. He would always find bizarre thrift stores or far out flee markets to hunt. He drove truck and tasted pizzas from all over, but Pizza King in Roseland was a place he enjoyed for more than just the pizza. He enjoyed being with others the most. Conversations about whatever made him happy. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family. Seeing them grow, change and turn into the people that will miss him the most. Death is not forever. Its only temporary, like life. We are only apart temporarily. In time we will be with each other again. This gift we’ve be granted is only temporary, we must cherish it and each other. So the love we have for each other goes beyond life. Transcending death and time connecting us no matter what. Now love is guiding him to those who have already journeyed.

He is joining his parents Bonnie and Bruce McKenzie. Joe is survived by son, Joseph Paul McKenzie Jr; his two daughters, Holley McKenzie and Heather Cheek McKenzie. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Faith and Scarlett; two brothers and their spouses, Pat and Sheila McKenzie of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Michael and Wanda McKenzie, of Salem, South Carolina; one sister, Vicki McKenzie, of Lincoln City, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Other loved ones included: George Glassburn, Doug, James and Asia Proia, Shawn Hoover, Samantha Barnes, Charsley Meek, Levi Bohnam, Lucas Star. Special thanks to Shannon McKenzie.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 551,080 cases, 14,326 deaths

News

Niles City Hall to be closed on Fridays through March 12

Berrien County

Winter weather advisory in effect for Berrien, Cass counties Monday evening

Buchanan

Driver rescued from St. Joseph River sustains minor injuries

Community News

Niles Girl Scouts host drive-thru cookie sale

Cass County

MEC announces new grant program

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces ‘Equine Education Thursdays’

News

Niles Police Log: Jan 14-19

Cass County

Dowagiac man pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Business

Dowagiac business cited for COVID-19 safety violations

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge talks COVID’s impact on treatment court

News

Historians, archaeologists with ties to Fort St. Joseph to give free lectures

Buchanan

Commission votes to make One Buchanan official city board

Berrien County

Businesses in Berrien, Cass counties report disparities in mandate enforcement

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Jan. 11-18

Berrien County

Berrien County’s only homeless shelter raising money for repair

Cass County

Cass County commissioners approve five-year parks plan

Cass County

Woman ordered to pay back money taken from disabled son

Dowagiac

Ascension CAO provides vaccine update to Rotary

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland, Berrien County Health Department give joint update on COVID-19 immunizations, numbers

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to probation, jail time for 27th criminal conviction

Berrien County

Michigan indoor dining to resume Feb. 1 with restrictions

Berrien County

Lakeland, health department seeking COVID-19 vaccination volunteers

Business

Canceled Ice Time Festival to impact local businesses