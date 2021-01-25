Joseph Paul McKenzie Senior died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Lake Land Hospital.

He was a very kind, giving and helping person. If someone needed a place to stay, he would make room. If you were hungry, he always had a pizza ready to go. If you were in need, he would find a way to help. He enjoyed the bargain, a good pizza and spending time with friends and family. He would always find bizarre thrift stores or far out flee markets to hunt. He drove truck and tasted pizzas from all over, but Pizza King in Roseland was a place he enjoyed for more than just the pizza. He enjoyed being with others the most. Conversations about whatever made him happy. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family. Seeing them grow, change and turn into the people that will miss him the most. Death is not forever. Its only temporary, like life. We are only apart temporarily. In time we will be with each other again. This gift we’ve be granted is only temporary, we must cherish it and each other. So the love we have for each other goes beyond life. Transcending death and time connecting us no matter what. Now love is guiding him to those who have already journeyed.

He is joining his parents Bonnie and Bruce McKenzie. Joe is survived by son, Joseph Paul McKenzie Jr; his two daughters, Holley McKenzie and Heather Cheek McKenzie. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Faith and Scarlett; two brothers and their spouses, Pat and Sheila McKenzie of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Michael and Wanda McKenzie, of Salem, South Carolina; one sister, Vicki McKenzie, of Lincoln City, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Other loved ones included: George Glassburn, Doug, James and Asia Proia, Shawn Hoover, Samantha Barnes, Charsley Meek, Levi Bohnam, Lucas Star. Special thanks to Shannon McKenzie.