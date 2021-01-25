Driver submerged in water sustains minor injuries

BUCHANAN — A driver is recovering from minor injuries following a Monday morning accident in Buchanan.

The Buchanan Township Fire Department responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 15000 block of E. River Road of a car sliding off the road.

On route to the accident, firefighters were updated by dispatch that police officers at the scene observed a car had its roof partially submerged in water, with a person trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived and extracted the subject. They reported the subject sustained minor injuries from the accident.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Buchanan City Police, Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service and Roadrunner Towing assisted at the scene.