COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 551,080 cases, 14,326 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 9,871 COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Van Buren County reported 4,396 cases and 81 deaths.

Cass County reported 3,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths

Berrien County has reported 8,326 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 551,080 COVID-19 cases and 14,326 related deaths.